Meghan McCain Claims Media ‘Weaponized’ Fight With Abby Huntsman

“The View” host Meghan McCain said the media “weaponized” her friendship with former co-host Abby Huntsman.

McCain appeared on Wednesday’s episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” where she discussed the relationship between the two leading up to Huntsman’s decision to leave the show to work on her father’s Utah gubernatorial campaign.

“Abby and I have been friends for over 10 years,” McCain told Cohen. “Our parents were friends in politics, we worked at Fox together. Part of the reason she came to ‘The View’ is because we were friends.”

“We are still very good friends. We are very close. I just talked to her yesterday morning,” she admitted. “She’s campaigning with her dad. I think she was genuinely conflicted about her dad running for governor and her not helping, and that is the reason why she left.” (RELATED: Meghan McCain Throws Shade At Whoopi Goldberg On Twitter After Blow-Up On ‘The View’)

McCain went on to admit the two did get into a fight during the two years they were co-hosts together, but described it as a “very small fight.”

“It was sort of bizarre for me, and I think bizarre for her, to have — the fact that we got in one fight the two years that we worked together on the show, to be put under dissection in the media, to be weaponized,” McCain said.

“But it’s been really emotionally taxing to have like our friendship used this way in the media,” she added. “It’s taken a real toll on me.”

McCain also addressed the rumor that she was contemplating leaving the show before Huntsman’s exit.

“Like, Whoopi is the anchor of the show and my life there and she always picks us up when we’re down,” she explained. “But if she jumps, I jump. Whoopi, I adore her and I need her as the moderator.”