Tim Chapman: Don Lemon Laughing At Conservatives Is A Gift To Trump

Heritage Action Executive Director Tim Chapman says CNN Host Don Lemon’s joke at the expense of Trump supporters was one of the greatest gifts the media could give to the president.



Chapman sat down with the Daily Caller’s Anders Hagstrom to discuss the CNN incident, in which former Republican strategist Rick Wilson mocked Trump supporters as unintelligent voters with Southern accents. Lemon was widely criticized for doubling over with laughter at the joke. (RELATED: Don Lemon Blames Guests For Segment Ridiculing Trump Supporters)

Lemon addressed the incident on his show days later, but never issued an apology, arguing that he had just been laughing at the joke, not at an entire group of people.

