Why America Is Great, According To An Immigrant

Patriotism is on the decline in America.

According to a recent Pew Research poll, 36% of young Americans between the ages of 18 and 29, think other countries are better than the U.S. – the highest share of any age group.

Should this worry us? What is going on with America’s youth?

Lisa Smiley, an Asian immigrant, laments over America’s declining patriotism. Having been born in China and grown up in New Zealand, she gives her unique perspective on why Americans should be proud of their country. “America is far from perfect but the good objectively outweighs the bad. As an immigrant, that is so clear to me,” she said.

“America is a shining city on a hill, giving hope to millions of people around the world,” including her own family, who left Communist China and found freedom in America. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: ‘The Democratic Party Does Not Speak For Me’ — Immigrant Woman Shreds The Party That Thinks It Owns Her Vote)

To hear more from Lisa Smiley, check out her new Daily Caller show, Pod & Country.

WATCH:

