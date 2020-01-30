Wisconsin Coach Greg Gard ‘Disappointed’ Kobe King Quit The Badgers

Wisconsin basketball coach Greg Gard didn’t sound too pleased superstar guard Kobe King quit the program.

In a statement released by the team following King's Wednesday departure, Gard said he had "respect" for the call, but was "disappointed" in the decision.

You can read his full statement below.

Redshirt sophomore Kobe King has announced his intentions to leave the Wisconsin men’s basketball program pic.twitter.com/9g8eOxr9XN — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) January 29, 2020

Disappointed? He’s disappointed? Yeah, that’s certainly one way to put it. Disappointed! Yeah, exactly how I’d sum it up.

We’re so screwed that it’s not even funny. I sometimes like to laugh about Wisconsin athletics while still realizing we’ll be just fine.

I no longer feel that way. I no longer feel that way at all. At this point, it seems like our whole program has been engulfed by chaos.

We used to go to the Final Four and expect to win. Now, our best players quits the team and our head coach is “disappointed.”

If you have any favors with the big guy upstairs, now would be a good time to call them in. At this point, we can’t leave anything out on the court. We need to throw everything we have out there.

Finally, I’m sure a lot of you are rejoicing in what looks like my downfall. Laugh it up while you still can. I can promise you this downward spiral will eventually end, and we’ll be back at the time.

Take your shots while you can. It won’t last forever.