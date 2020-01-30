Wisconsin Star Brad Davison Suspended For Game Against Michigan State After Groin Shot

Wisconsin Badgers star Brad Davison has been suspended for the Saturday game against Michigan State.

Coming off the news of Kobe King quitting the team, the Big 10 announced that Davison would be suspended for a groin shot he delivered against Iowa.

The Big Ten has suspended #Badgers guard Brad Davison for a game. More bad news for UW. — Jim Polzin (@JimPolzinWSJ) January 30, 2020

You can watch the play that got him suspended below.

Brad Davison with another crotch shot off the screen at a horrific time. Flagrant foul with Iowa up 3 and 30 seconds left pic.twitter.com/HQ7Gkct5y6 — Mike Randle (@RandleRant) January 28, 2020

Good logo for the Wisconsin men’s basketball team also. #braddavison pic.twitter.com/wgm8vieZ8c — Scott Riek (@ScottRiek) January 29, 2020

How much worse can this situation get? Seriously, how much worse could the Badgers basketball program be right now?

Forget about being 12-9 and clinging to the tournament by the weakest of threads. We might just have had the worst 12-hour run in program history.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @braddavison on Jan 3, 2020 at 8:14pm PST

Arguably our best player, Kobe King, quits the team, and very shortly afterwards Brad Davison gets suspended for one of our biggest games of the year.

We simply have to laugh at this point because the only other option is to cry.

I honestly don’t even know what to say. Two weeks ago, I was very high on the Badgers. I thought we were headed in the correct direction. Since then, we’ve lost to MSU, Iowa and Purdue, our most athletic player is transferring and our starting point guard got himself suspended.

If this isn’t a tragedy, then I just don’t know what is.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @braddavison on Nov 17, 2019 at 4:05pm PST

We’re in big trouble Saturday against the Spartans, folks. We’re in big trouble.