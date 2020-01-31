Clarence Thomas, Shamed By The Media, Is Going Public With His Own Story

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is setting the record straight with a new documentary, “Created Equal: Clarence Thomas In His Own Words,” released January 31.

Michael Pack, the director and producer on the project sat down with the Daily Caller’s Anders Hagstrom to discuss the project. He conducted 30 hours of interviews with the justice as well as his wife Virginia Thomas.

Thomas is most well known for his fiery defense of his own character during his nomination process, in which his former employee Anita Hill accused him of sexual misconduct. According to Pack, Thomas sees this incident as a product of a more general media bias against black people who espouse conservative ideas. (RELATED: Clarence Thomas Says The ‘Modern-Day Liberal’ Tried To End His Career)

The film released Jan. 31, and information about showtimes and locations can be found here.

