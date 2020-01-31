CNN Bashes Trump Admin For ‘Lack Of Diversity’ As Task Force Tries To Combat Deadly Coronavirus

CNN attacked the Trump administration Thursday for its task force’s “lack of diversity” as they try to combat the growing, deadly coronavirus.

President Donald Trump tweeted pictures from a briefing on the virus, which has claimed over 200 lives, on Thursday. Trump assured readers that the U.S. is on top of the problem and monitoring “ongoing developments.” He added that “we have the best experts anywhere in the world.”

Just received a briefing on the Coronavirus in China from all of our GREAT agencies, who are also working closely with China. We will continue to monitor the ongoing developments. We have the best experts anywhere in the world, and they are on top of it 24/7! pic.twitter.com/rrtF1Stk78 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2020

Instead of acknowledging that the U.S. is putting in work to combat the virus, CNN Politics national political writer Brandon Tensley slammed the Trump administration for its continued “lack of diversity” The picture Trump tweeted appears to show a group made up largely of white males.

“It’s a statement that’s as predictable as it is infuriating: President Donald Trump’s administration lacks diversity,” the CNN analysis reads. “Who are these experts? They’re largely the same sorts of white men (and a couple women on the sidelines) who’ve dominated the Trump administration from the very beginning.”

Coronavirus task force another example of Trump administration’s lack of diversity | Analysis https://t.co/bs7L1rUZzc pic.twitter.com/MzzoslqZpT — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) January 30, 2020

Tensley continued on to note that the “lack of diversity” is “unsurprising” but occasionally “worth pointing out,” especially as America nears the 2020 presidential election. He compared Trump’s task force to former President Barack Obama’s during the 2014 Ebola outbreak.

“But the visuals that have come to define the Trump administration say something else, too,” the CNN analysis added. “They signal which people in a multi-racial, half-female country Trump values the opinions of: mostly white men who are mirror images of the President himself.”

The report was met with severe backlash, with many accusing the outlet of being done-deaf to the news that the administration is working to combat a deadly virus. (RELATED: It Took This CNN Panel Just 80 Seconds To Show What They Really Think Of Trump Voters)

CNN did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller.