CNN National Security Analyst Susan Hennessey Asks People To ‘Ensure Trump Is Defeated In November’

CNN National Security and Legal Analyst Susan Hennessey asked people Friday to “ensure Trump is defeated in November,” while encouraging her Twitter followers to donate to left-wing causes.
“What is a concrete step you will take today to help ensure Trump is defeated in November?” Hennessey asked on Twitter.
Hennessey also encouraged her Twitter followers to donate to left-wing activist groups, including Swing Left, which organizes people to help Democrats win elections. (RELATED: Study: MSNBC, CNN Host 7 Times More Democrats Than Republicans)
What is a concrete step you will take today to help ensure Trump is defeated in November?
— Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) January 31, 2020
Hennessey frequently appears on CNN as a top legal analyst, often discussing national security issues. Hennessey has criticized the president for his stance towards Russia and Ukraine. (RELATED: How The Liberal Media Spent The Last Week Shilling For Iran)
Liberals have expressed frustration on social media over the past 24 hours, as it appears increasingly likely that Republicans will have the votes to block additional witnesses in Trump’s impeachment trial. If no further witnesses are called, the president is expected to be acquitted by the Senate as early as Friday night.