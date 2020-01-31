CNN National Security Analyst Susan Hennessey Asks People To ‘Ensure Trump Is Defeated In November’

CNN National Security and Legal Analyst Susan Hennessey asked people Friday to “ensure Trump is defeated in November,” while encouraging her Twitter followers to donate to left-wing causes.

“What is a concrete step you will take today to help ensure Trump is defeated in November?” Hennessey asked on Twitter.

Hennessey also encouraged her Twitter followers to donate to left-wing activist groups, including Swing Left, which organizes people to help Democrats win elections. (RELATED: Study: MSNBC, CNN Host 7 Times More Democrats Than Republicans)