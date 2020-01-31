Denise Richards Hits Back At Rumors She Quit ‘RHOBH’ Amid Alleged Affair With Brandi Glanville

Denise Richards hit back at those rumors floating around that alleged she has quit “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” amid alleged affair with Brandi Glanville.

The 48-year-old actress and model shut down speculation that she stopped filming with the rest of the cast after she was confronted about an alleged affair with former "Houswife."

“Any good tag lines for me for #rhobh ?!?” the “Wild Things” star tweeted. The post was noted by the “Blast” in a piece published Friday.

Any good tag lines for me for #rhobh ?!? And no… I did not quit — Denise Richards (@DENISE_RICHARDS) January 30, 2020

“And no… I did not quit,” she added, shutting down any further reports.

It all comes following reports over the last few weeks that the "Starship Troopers" star and Glanville were allegedly involved in a months-long affair.

A rep for Richards has called the reports untrue.

As previously reported, Too Fab reported Denise allegedly had an affair with Glanville from early 2019 to the middle of the year. The report claimed that the Richards had told Glanville that she and her husband, Aaron Phypers, were in an “open marriage.”

However, that reportedly wasn’t the case and Aaron was allegedly “hurt” when he learned of the alleged relationship. The outlet went on to state that it was when Richards was confronted about the “affair” during the reality show’s trip to Rome that she “basically walked away from” the show. However, that report was also shut down by Denise’s rep, who called it false.