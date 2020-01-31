Fan Offers Condolences To Shaq For Deaths Of His Sister And Kobe Bryant, Shaq Buys Him A Laptop

A fan shopping at a Best Buy got the experience of a lifetime after running into Shaquille O’Neal.

Patrick Martin was shopping Wednesday at a Best Buy in McDonough, Georgia, when he spotted Shaq, according to Sports Illustrated. Martin offered his sympathies for the death of Kobe Bryant and Shaq’s sister, Ayesha Harrison-Jex. Bryant died earlier this week in a helicopter crash and Ayesha lost her life to cancer last October.

The four time NBA champion, 15 time NBA All-Star and hall of famer was so appreciative of Martin’s gesture that he paid for the laptop Martin was shopping for. According to Martin’s Facebook post, O’Neal said “get the nicest one in here and I’ll pay for it.”



This isn’t Shaq’s first act of kindness towards a fan. Just last year Shaq bought music equipment at a Guitar Center for a fan. (RELATED: Shaq Somehow Managed To Spend $70,000 At Walmart)

Twitter Reacts to Shaq Making an Aspiring Musician’s Day by Buying Him Music Equipment at Guitar Center (Tweets) https://t.co/DiVGM0Zc2c via @IAmJustinRitch pic.twitter.com/tK2QxrTeZJ — Robert Littal (@BSO) March 14, 2019



He also bought shoes for a child with size 18 feet and took him to the same Atlanta shoe store, Friedman’s Shoes, that he used to get his shoes.



He also donated a home to the family of a boy who was paralyzed after being shot at a high school football game.