Grand Valley State Football Coach Morris Berger Resigns After Comments Praising Hitler’s Leadership

Morris Berger has resigned as the offensive coordinator at Grand Valley State after comments praising Adolf Hitler’s leadership.

Berger was suspended a few days back after he told the Lanthorn Grand Valley when asked about what historical figure he’d like to get dinner with:

This is probably not going to get a good review, but I’m going to say Adolf Hitler. It was obviously very sad and he had bad motives, but the way he was able to lead was second-to-none. How he rallied a group and a following, I want to know how he did that. Bad intentions of course, but you can’t deny he wasn’t a great leader.

Now, he’s done with the program. According to a Thursday report from FootballScoop, Berger and GVSU reached a “mutual agreement” for him to resign. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I know it’s 2020, and the outrage mob loves piling on people. It’s the sick reality of situation. Is what Berger said incredibly stupid?

Yes, it was incredibly dumb. There are some things you just can’t say out loud. Praising Hitler’s leadership as “second-to-none” is right at the top of the list.

Even if you’re just a huge history buff, it’s not a wise decision to heap praise on any genocidal dictator, especially the one responsible for starting WWII.

Having said that, people losing their jobs isn’t a good thing, and it shouldn’t be celebrated at all. While I’m sure there are people out there who are pumped about Berger resigning, it’s not something to be applauded.

It’s just a really bad situation. Sometimes, people speak before truly thinking about what they’re saying and how it’s going to come across.

While Berger acknowledged the evil of Hitler, he screwed up big time the moment he started praising his leadership.

It cost him his job, and that’s the reality of the situation. Let’s hope everybody learns something and moves forward.

Think before you speak, and at the same time, don’t celebrate people losing their job for giving an interview where they said something stupid.