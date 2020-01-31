Editorial

Ivanka Stuns In Gorgeous Vanilla Dress During Event At WH

Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump speaks onstage during the 2019 Concordia Annual Summit - Day 1 at Grand Hyatt New York on September 23, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Riccardo Savi/Getty Images for Concordia Summit)

(Photo by Riccardo Savi/Getty Images for Concordia Summit)

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Ivanka Trump truly stunned when she stepped out Friday in a gorgeous vanilla dress with bell sleeves during a signing event at the White House.

The first daughter looked just as striking as ever in the 3/4 length sleeve number that went down to her knees as she joined President Donald Trump in the East Room where he signed an Executive order targeting child sexual exploitation and designating a new position to fight human trafficking. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

She completed the jaw-dropping look with loose hair, a matching vanilla belt, a beautiful brooch and black high heels.(RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

At one point, President Trump thanked Ivanka for her efforts with both human trafficking and jobs, saying that, “She has taken this under her wing. … This issue has been so important to her – this, and being sure people are ready to work,” per a WH pool report.

Ivanka’s fashion sense is always on point as has been noted numerous times. Most recently, she turned heads in a stunning red dress during a signing event at the WH.

