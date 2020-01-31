Ivanka Stuns In Gorgeous Vanilla Dress During Event At WH

Ivanka Trump truly stunned when she stepped out Friday in a gorgeous vanilla dress with bell sleeves during a signing event at the White House.

The first daughter looked just as striking as ever in the 3/4 length sleeve number that went down to her knees as she joined President Donald Trump in the East Room where he signed an Executive order targeting child sexual exploitation and designating a new position to fight human trafficking. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

Grateful to @realDonaldTrump for signing an Executive Order today to target child exploitation and creating a new designation position in @WhiteHouse to combat and eradicate human trafficking. Every human being is made in God’s image and has inherent dignity and value! pic.twitter.com/1hVm2WQG74 — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) January 31, 2020

She completed the jaw-dropping look with loose hair, a matching vanilla belt, a beautiful brooch and black high heels.(RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

.@IvankaTrump at The White House Summit on Human Trafficking: ‘This Administration has fought and will continue to fight this crime, and ensure that survivors can access the services they need’ pic.twitter.com/6v6064EnwA — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) January 31, 2020

.@IvankaTrump: ‘President @realDonaldTrump has prioritized anti-trafficking work, proposing a $42M funding budget increase for 2021 that will enhance human trafficking investigations, prosecutions, and victim services’ pic.twitter.com/EfpVQTYgRm — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) January 31, 2020

At one point, President Trump thanked Ivanka for her efforts with both human trafficking and jobs, saying that, “She has taken this under her wing. … This issue has been so important to her – this, and being sure people are ready to work,” per a WH pool report.

Ivanka’s fashion sense is always on point as has been noted numerous times. Most recently, she turned heads in a stunning red dress during a signing event at the WH.

