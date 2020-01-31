Kangaroos Fight Each Other In Incredible Twitter Video

An incredible video of kangaroos fighting has gone viral on Twitter.

In a video shared by @MichaelCrews6, two kangaroos can be seen fighting each other near a dinner table, and it's an incredible video.

It looks like it's right out of the WWE. At one point, one of the kangaroos slams the other one on a table.

Watch insanity get underway below.

Australia: Where you get to watch two Roo’s in a boxing match on the back patio with your morning cup of joe. pic.twitter.com/JvybaB38Vv — Michael Crews (@MichaelCrews6) December 28, 2019

There are very few videos on the internet that I say must be watched. There are a lot of great videos, but there are very few that are mandatory viewing.

Two kangaroos beating the hell out of each other is the definition of a must-watch video!

I don’t know much about kangaroos, but those beasts are clearly aren’t to be messed with. That one just body slammed the other!

Amazing. Just amazing. Nature sure is beautiful!

Sound off in the comments with your thoughts on the fight!