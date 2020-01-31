Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli List California Mansion For $28M Amid Fallout From College Admissions Scandal

Disgraced actress Lori Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli put their Bel Air mansion up for sale.

The pad is worth roughly $28 million, according to a report published Thursday by TMZ. The decision reportedly has nothing to do with the college admissions scandal that both Loughlin and Giannulli are caught up in.

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli have listed their LA home for $28.7 million. They tried to sell their 12,000 sq foot home for $35 million in 2017 but took it off the market. https://t.co/dww9ui7Tl5 — Yashar Ali ???? (@yashar) January 31, 2020



Instead, Giannulli is pursuing his passion for architecture, sources claimed. This is common for the fashion designer, who remodels homes as well. The family usually sells their home every three to five years. The house was originally worth $13.9 million, but is now worth $28,650,000.

Giannulli put the home up for sale for $35 million in 2017, but took it off the market in July of 2018. (RELATED: REPORT: Lori Loughlin Really Thinks She Isn’t Going To Jail For Her Alleged Involvement In The College Admissions Scandal)

The decision to sell the home comes in the middle of the family’s preparation for the college admissions trial.

Loughlin and Giannulli were accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to have their daughters admitted to the University of Southern California.

As previously reported, Loughlin was first arrested in March and has pleaded not guilty to charges of money laundering and wire fraud for paying Rick Singer to get their daughters into USC as fake rowing recruits. If convicted, the couple faces up to 20 years in prison for each charge.