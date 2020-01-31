Miami Hurricanes Hire Ed Reed As Chief Of Staff, Will Be An Advisor In ‘All Aspects’ Of The Football Team

Miami Hurricanes legend Ed Reed is now a member of the football staff at his former school.

According to Manny Navarro, head coach Manny Diaz has hired the former Hurricanes and NFL star as his Chief of Staff. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Navarro added that Reed will be an advisor “to Diaz in all aspects of the football program, including strategic planning, quality control, operations, player evaluation and player development.”

Miami announces it has hired Ed Reed as Chief of Staff. — Manny Navarro (@Manny_Navarro) January 30, 2020

As Chief of Staff, Reed will serve in an advisory role to Diaz in all aspects of the football program, including strategic planning, quality control, operations, player evaluation and player development. — Manny Navarro (@Manny_Navarro) January 30, 2020

Things just got real down in Miami. The attitude surrounding the Hurricanes the past few years hasn’t been good at all.

They went from being one of the most feared programs in the sport to being kind of a joke. Nobody takes them seriously anymore.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ed Reed (@20twentyer) on Jan 30, 2020 at 4:00pm PST

They’ve got all the cockiness in the world, but none of the success. That’s a pretty dangerous mix.

The young men wearing Miami uniforms are going to get one hell of a reality check with Ed Reed joining the squad.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ed Reed (@20twentyer) on Jan 21, 2020 at 5:00pm PST

There are very few athletes more intense and dedicated to their craft than he is. The games are likely over the moment Reed shows up.

This has disaster written all over it, and it’s not Reed’s fault at all. Athletes these days are used to being coddled.

Reed won’t let that garbage fly at all. He’s going to drop the hammer, and the young men on the Hurricanes probably have no idea what is coming their way.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ed Reed (@20twentyer) on Nov 17, 2019 at 7:05am PST

It’s time to shape up or ship out for Miami’s team, and I have no doubt Reed will get people in line. Bold decision from Diaz, but I like it.