Michael Moore Unloads On DNC Over New Rules That Could Help Bloomberg

Michael Moore Appears on C-Span

Michael Moore ripped into the new debate standards set by the Democratic National Committee, arguing that they would allow billionaire Michael Bloomberg to buy his way onto the stage.

Moore took the stage Friday at a rally for Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders in Clive, Iowa, and ranted about the new rules in an expletive-filled speech.

“The DNC will not allow Cory Booker on that stage, will not allow Julian Castro … but they’re going to allow Mike Bloomberg because HE HAS A BILLION F*CKING DOLLARS?!” Moore shouted.

Moore was not alone in his assessment that the DNC’s rule change was a move specifically designed to boost billionaire Michael Bloomberg onto the debate stage. (RELATED: Bernie Team Angry That DNC Stacks Convention Committee With Podesta, Clinton Allies)

Some even suggested it was a quid pro quo — a favor to Bloomberg following a six-figure donation to the DNC.

The next debate is scheduled for February 7, 2020, just a few days after the Iowa caucuses.