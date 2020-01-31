Michael Moore Unloads On DNC Over New Rules That Could Help Bloomberg

Michael Moore ripped into the new debate standards set by the Democratic National Committee, arguing that they would allow billionaire Michael Bloomberg to buy his way onto the stage.

Moore took the stage Friday at a rally for Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders in Clive, Iowa, and ranted about the new rules in an expletive-filled speech.

“The DNC will not allow Cory Booker on that stage, will not allow Julian Castro … but they’re going to allow Mike Bloomberg because HE HAS A BILLION F*CKING DOLLARS?!” Moore shouted.

Michael Moore (@MMFlint) explodes at the @DNC just now at a Bernie rally in Clive, Iowa: “The DNC will not allow Cory Booker on that stage, will not allow Julian Castro … but they’re going to allow Mike Bloomberg because HE HAS A BILLION F*CKING DOLLARS?!” pic.twitter.com/76ChQRsKgN — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 1, 2020

(Moore’s dropped four f-bombs in the last 5 minutes) — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 1, 2020

Moore was not alone in his assessment that the DNC’s rule change was a move specifically designed to boost billionaire Michael Bloomberg onto the debate stage. (RELATED: Bernie Team Angry That DNC Stacks Convention Committee With Podesta, Clinton Allies)

The DNC drastically shifts debate requirements, opening the door for Bloomberg to join the stage starting in mid-Februaryhttps://t.co/vusk0JBTQS — POLITICO (@politico) January 31, 2020

Let’s make one thing clear: @TheDemocrats decision to change the rules now to accommodate Mike Bloomberg and not changing them in the past to ensure a more diverse debate stage is just plain wrong.https://t.co/BoCVpahWpx — Tom Steyer (@TomSteyer) January 31, 2020

So, what happens to those candidate blocked from previous debates? It’s clear the elites of the DNC are deftly afraid of Bernie and willing to take big money from Bloomberg as Biden falters. Is this what being “woke” is all about? https://t.co/3UyLKTECes — Charles V Payne (@cvpayne) January 31, 2020

Some even suggested it was a quid pro quo — a favor to Bloomberg following a six-figure donation to the DNC.

The DNC is allowing a billionaire to buy the election. They didn’t bend the rules for Andrew Yang or Cory Booker, but they will for Bloomberg after he donated $300,000 to the DNC. That is corruption. We should call for the resignation of @TomPerez. Like & Retweet if you agree. — CJ Berina for Congress (@CJ4Congress2020) February 1, 2020

The DNC drastically changed its debate requirement rules to ensure the inclusion of Mike Bloomberg, mostly because he’s a billionaire. Right before the change, he donated $325,000+ to the Democratic national committee. Quid pro quo? pic.twitter.com/IOs36uI2c8 — Michael Coudrey (@MichaelCoudrey) February 1, 2020

When @CoryBooker led an effort to change the debate thresholds, the DNC refused—saying they couldn’t benefit any candidate. It seems the only candidate they’re willing to benefit is a billionaire who’s buying his way into the race. Total mess. https://t.co/mw0MhdyjBr — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) January 31, 2020

The next debate is scheduled for February 7, 2020, just a few days after the Iowa caucuses.