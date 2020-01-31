Mitt Romney Is ‘Formally Not Invited’ To CPAC

Republican Utah Sen. Mitt Romney was notified Friday by a tweet from Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) chair Matt Schlapp that he was “not invited” to the annual conference after being one of two Republicans in the Senate to vote to call additional witnesses in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

“The ‘extreme conservative’ and Junior Senator from the great state of Utah, @SenatorRomney is formally NOT invited to #CPAC2020,” Schlapp tweeted. (RELATED: Mitt Romney Will Vote For Witnesses In Trump Impeachment Trial)

BREAKING: The “extreme conservative” and Junior Senator from the great state of Utah, @SenatorRomney is formally NOT invited to #CPAC2020. pic.twitter.com/f35tYy73V1 — Matt Schlapp (@mschlapp) January 31, 2020



CPAC is one of the largest conservative gatherings in the country, and President Donald Trump has spoken at the political conference the last three years. The event is scheduled for February 26th at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center with Republican California Rep. Devin Nunes, conservative commentator Mark Levin, and Brexit leader Nigel Farage set to speak at the conference.

Romney, along with Republican Maine Sen. Susan Collins, voted Friday to allow for additional witnesses to testify at the impeachment trial. The measure ended up failing 49-51 after other moderate Republicans joined the the rest of the party in voting no.

The Senate is expected to vote on whether to acquit Trump or remove him from office Wednesday.

In 2012, then-presidential candidate Mitt Romney spoke at CPAC, but over the years the Utah senator has alienated many conservatives by criticizing the current White House administration.