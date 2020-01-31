Patriots Impeachment Weekly Wrap-Up: Dead Impeachment Walking

The Senate prepared for a vote late Friday on whether to continue the trial without additional witnesses or documents.

After lengthy opening statements from the House impeachment managers — and slightly less lengthy statements from President Donald Trump’s defense team — the Senate trial moved to the question-and-answer period, followed by Friday’s vote on calling additional witnesses.

While the end result — the Senate ultimately voting to acquit the president — still appears to be more of a formality than a question, the date and time of that vote has not yet been announced.

The key players:

Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul became the first to have his question rejected by Chief Justice John Roberts, who presided over the whole affair, not just once but twice. Paul responded by releasing the question publicly anyway.

My question today is about whether or not individuals who were holdovers from the Obama National Security Council and Democrat partisans conspired with Schiff staffers to plot impeaching the President before there were formal House impeachment proceedings. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 30, 2020

New York Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik drew attention to the often-forgotten 18th witness, called by the House Democrats, whose transcripts were never made public: the Intelligence Community Inspector General.

There is one transcript that Adam Schiff refuses to release. The Intelligence Community Inspector General transcript. It needs to be released for the American people to read. Why? Bc it answers ?s on the coordination & political bias of the whistleblower #ReleasetheTranscript — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) January 30, 2020

Lead House Impeachment Manager Adam Schiff delivered his final statements from the Senate floor, saying that future generations would ask, “Why didn’t we consider the evidence when we had the chance?” but laying all of the blame on the Senate instead of addressing his own failure to call witnesses when he had the chance.

The decisions made today will reverberate throughout history. No matter the vote on witnesses, the facts will come out in the end. We will be asked: Why didn’t we consider the evidence when we had the chance? What answer shall we give, if we decide not to pursue the truth? pic.twitter.com/aI7Ycf5Psw — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) January 31, 2020

House Impeachment Manager Jerry Nadler appeared to steal a moment from Schiff, taking the mic over his colleague’s objections.

Jerry Nadler really wanted to give closing remarks last night, but his fellow Democrats clearly didn’t like that idea… pic.twitter.com/dTOSA7AbGl — The First (@TheFirstonTV) January 31, 2020

A brief glimpse of bipartisan support as North Carolina Republican Rep. Mark Meadows offered support to Nadler as he left Washington to be with his wife in her fight against pancreatic cancer.

Nothing more important than being there for your family. Prayers for Jerry Nadler and his wife today. https://t.co/AINc7BcRAe — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) January 31, 2020

The White House response:

The first partisan impeachment in U.S. history hasn’t been short on distractions, misleading statements, and even outright lies. The list grows each day, but here are a few standouts from the impeachment highlight reel: https://t.co/A68ueVC88u pic.twitter.com/CGlUt8wWpl — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 31, 2020

Rep. Jerry Nadler got up to get the last word in for the night. Rep. Adam Schiff, the lead impeachment manager, got up and tried to get Nadler’s attention: “Jerry. Jerry. Jerry.” pic.twitter.com/M5K2OBXoK1 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 31, 2020

The hot takes:

Texas Republican Rep. John Ratcliffe fired off a “we told them so” as it became more and more clear that the Senate would vote against calling witnesses.

We warned them…As Schiff and House Democrats argue today for more witnesses and evidence, let’s remind everyone what we told them about the need for more witnesses and evidence the day Schiff rushed a vote on his “overwhelming” articles of impeachment. #badstrategy #backfired pic.twitter.com/ZQWaBNNv4b — John Ratcliffe (@RepRatcliffe) January 31, 2020

Arizona Republican Rep. Andy Biggs called the entire process “vindictive” on the part of Schiff, laying out several of the issues he saw with the way the impeachment had been executed.

Adam Schiff’s vindictive impeachment will have long-lasting consequences on congressional precedent & for political unity. ➡️ He ignored the rights of the Minority. ➡️ He blocked witness requests. ➡️ He refused to allow the POTUS to participate for most of the process. pic.twitter.com/WefncSnV6Y — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) January 31, 2020

Chuck Woolery highlighted a bit of honesty from CNN: “The American people are not looking at this impeachment like we are.”

The most honest thing said on CNN today. “The American people are not looking at this impeachment like we are.” — Chuck Woolery (@chuckwoolery) January 31, 2020

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi took her frustrations out on the president’s defense team.

Pelosi suggests Trump impeachment lawyers should be disbarred https://t.co/QltQEKF7Fe pic.twitter.com/LhjQ1gH7zO — The Hill (@thehill) January 31, 2020

Public response:

Although Americans across the board still appeared to be in favor of hearing from at least a few witnesses, the opposition to removing the president from office ticked over 50%.

Do You Support President Trump’s Impeachment And Removal?

Yes 47%

No 51% IBD/TIPP 1/23-30https://t.co/C5l47FKdXl — Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) January 31, 2020

Check back next week for the latest up-to-the-minute information, commentary and related content — or to see how it all ended (?).

