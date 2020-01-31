PREVIEW: Wisconsin Could Get Massacred By Michigan State With Kobe King Gone And Brad Davison Suspended

Wisconsin could be in huge trouble Saturday when they take the court in Madison against Michigan State.

If you asked me 10 days ago about this game, I would have told you that I would be cautiously optimistic about playing the Spartans. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

On our home court, I always think Wisconsin have a chance to win. Plus, we’ve looked damn good at times this season.

Fast forward to today, and I’m worried we’re going to get blown out at home. In the past couple days, Kobe King quit the team and Brad Davison got himself suspended for the Saturday matchup.

It’s nothing short of a complete meltdown and disaster. I’m not sure it could get much worse at all. I’m not worried.

I’m borderline straight up panicking about our future.

Now, we’ll take the court against one of the best teams in America, and we’ll do as essentially a completely different team than when MSU already beat us.

If that doesn’t worry you, then get me some of whatever you’re taking because you’re clearly living in a fantasy world.

I hope I’m wrong. I really do. I really hope that I turn out to have no idea what I’m talking about. Nothing would make me happier, but I’m worried we’re about to run into a buzzsaw.

You can catch the game on Fox at 1:00 EST. Bring something to cover your eyes with in case this gets too ugly.