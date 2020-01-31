Sammy Watkins Says He Could Sit Out The 2020 Season

Kansas City Chiefs star Sammy Watkins might take a year off from football.

Watkins has one year left on his deal with the Chiefs, but not a single penny of the $14 million salary for 2020 is guaranteed. While the Chiefs star, who will play in the Super Bowl Sunday against the 49ers, is undecided on what’s ahead, he’s okay with taking things as they come. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @sammywatkins on Jan 20, 2020 at 9:36am PST

Watkins said the following about his future, according to a Thursday report from ESPN:

I don’t know what I’m going to do. If we win it, I might chill out. I might sit out a year. You just never know. Not retiring, but I might just want to rest up and chill. I don’t know. I don’t want to say I’m going to do something, but you never know. I might want to go somewhere else and create another Super Bowl team. So it’s just all about how I’m feeling.

Do I think Watkins will actually sit out the 2020 season? Not a chance in hell. I would guess these comments are all about forcing the Chiefs to make a decision.

Watkins is a very good receiver, and there’s money for him on the table. If the Chiefs win the Super Bowl, don’t be surprised if he gets cut.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @sammywatkins on Dec 1, 2019 at 6:19pm PST

Hell, don’t be surprised if he gets cut no matter the outcome. After all, NFL teams don’t love keeping guys around once the guaranteed money has dried up.

Sitting out the entire 2020 season when you could make millions of dollars seems like a really poor decision on the part of Watkins.

I’d be willing to bet just about anything he doesn’t actually mean these comments. It’s all posturing to force the Chiefs into an extension or to cut him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @sammywatkins on Jan 12, 2020 at 7:07pm PST

Trust me, the odds of Watkins playing next season are much better than him sitting out.