SEC Distributes $44.6 Million To Every School From Athletic Revenue

The SEC handed out a ton of cash to every program in the conference.

According to Brett McMurphy, the conference handed out $44.6 million to each school from the 2018-19 fiscal year revenue. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

SEC announces 2018-19 fiscal year revenue distribution of $651 million or $44.6 million per school, excluding bowl money retained by participants — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) January 30, 2020

I might rag on the SEC nonstop because I’m in a constant state of war with them, but you have to give credit where credit is due.

Football is king in the SEC, and it generates a ton of money. Handing out nearly $45 million per school is a ton of cash.

Did it put up the kind of cash the Big 10 did? No. The Big 10 gives each school more than $50 million, but the SEC is a clear second.

Anybody who thinks the B1G and SEC don’t run the world college sports is either a liar or an idiot. The numbers clearly speak for themselves.

You can hate the SEC all you want and still acknowledge the conference just prints money at an insanely high level.

Will they ever catch the B1G? We’ll see, but I want the SEC to only get better. Rivalries aren’t fun when only one side is dominating.

Props to the SEC for stacking up some money.