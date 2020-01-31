Exclusive: GOP Senator Mike Braun Previews Final Impeachment Vote

Republican Indiana Sen. Mike Braun told the Daily Caller in an exclusive interview Friday that he believes the Senate is ready to end the impeachment trial and acquit President Donald Trump.

Braun noted that enough Republicans will likely vote against calling additional witnesses, which will fast track the trial toward a final vote on whether or not to convict the president. The question and answer portion of the trial concluded on Thursday evening. The senator also predicted that several Democrats may side with Republicans on the vote. (RELATED: John Roberts Admonishes Both Sides As Impeachment Trial Grows Heated)

WATCH:

Sens. Mitt Romney of Utah and Susan Collins of Maine are two Republicans who will vote to call more witnesses, while Sen. Lamar Alexander of Tennessee has announced his intention to vote against such a measure.

Thanks for watching and check out our exclusive interview with Republican North Dakota Sen. Kevin Cramer on impeachment:

Exclusive: North Dakota Republican Senator Contests Adam Schiff’s Claim Of Unfair Impeachment Trial