Soulja Boy Sued For Alleged Assault, Battery and False Imprisonment

Rap star Soulja Boy has been hit with a massive lawsuit, and the alleged details are very disturbing.

According to TMZ, the star musician has been sued for alleged assault, battery and false imprisonment by his ex-girlfriend Kayla Myers over an alleged incident from 2019 at his California home. (RELATED: Soulja Boy And Blac Chyna Are Dating After Sliding Into Instagram DMs)

Myers is accusing Soulja Boy of kicking her in the stomach, holding a gun to her head and telling her she was going to die. He then allegedly ordered his people to tie her up in the garage and give her a shower, according to TMZ.

The accusations only get worse from there. She’s also accusing an unnamed assistant of Soulja of demanding oral sex in order to get released from captivity, which she claims she performed. The assistant is being sued for sexual battery.

By the time she was free, Myers allegedly suffered three fractured ribs and a bruised face. TMZ also reported the incident led to a police raid that resulted in Soulja Boy doing time for a probation violation due to guns the authorities found.

The TMZ report includes some other details about the alleged incident. I’d encourage you guys to read them all. It’s an insane situation.

Obviously, this is a civil suit, and Soulja Boy only did time on the probation violations. Having said that, if even 10% of what she said is true, then it’s a really bad situation.

If Soulja Boy is guilty of the allegations, then he should be held accountable. It’s that simple. If he’s not, then he shouldn’t have to pay a price.

The alleged injuries sound horrific, and the whole situation just sounds terrible. We’ll see what the courts decide, but these aren’t the kind of headlines you want to be in the news for.

Not a great day for Soulja Boy at all!