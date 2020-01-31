‘I Wish Taylor The Best’: Marsha Blackburn Responds To Taylor Swift Calling Her ‘Trump In A Wig’

Republican Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn wished Taylor Swift “the best” after the singer called her “Trump in a wig” in a Netflix documentary released Friday.

Swift bashed the Tennessee senator in her new documentary “Miss Americana,” in which Swift explores her decision to become vocal about politics after President Donald Trump became president of the U.S. in 2016, CNN reported. The documentary depicts Swift likening Blackburn to “Trump in a wig” as she talked to her parents about the 2016 election and criticized Blackburn for her conservative stances.

“I wish Taylor the best — she’s earned it,” Blackburn said in a Thursday statement. (RELATED: Reports Surface Claiming Taylor Swift Skipped Grammys Because She Wasn’t Going To Win)

Blackburn also said that Swift is “exceptionally gifted artist and songwriter” and that “Nashville is fortunate to be the center of her creative universe.”

“While there are policy issues on which we may always disagree, we do agree on the need to throw the entertainment community’s collective influence behind legislation protecting songwriters, musicians, and artists from censorship, copyright theft, and profiteering,” Blackburn said in the statement.

The Tennessee senator added that she welcomes any further opportunities to work with Tennessee’s creative communities.

Swift said in the documentary that Blackburn’s record “appalls and terrifies me” and that she couldn’t “believe it” when Blackburn became the first female senator in Tennessee.

“She gets to be the first female senator in Tennessee, and she’s Trump in a wig,” Swift said. “She represents no female interests. She won by being a female applying to the kind of female males want us to be in a horrendous 1950s world.”

