Watch The Trailer For The New HBO Mini-Series ‘The Plot Against America’

HBO’s new mini-series “The Plot Against America” looks awesome.

The plot of the series, according to IMDB, is, “Characters live in an alternative history in which Franklin D. Roosevelt was defeated in the U.S. presidential election of 1940 by Charles Lindbergh.” (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

In the trailer, it looks like anti-semitism sweeps across America after Lindbergh’s election on the doorstep of WWII.

Give it a watch below. It looks great.

For those of you who don’t know, Lindbergh in real life was very much against a war with the Nazis, and visited Germany to inspect its Air Force, according to History.com. His tune changed once the war got underway, but his support for Germany prior to the war has always been a stain on his legacy.

As long as HBO doesn’t try to make this some kind of anti-Trump series, then I’m all in. You can think whatever you want about Trump.

I genuinely don’t care, but I do start caring once it starts killing great TV. Just focus on Lindberg, who famously flew across the Atlantic, being president and everything else will be just fine.

I love alternate history stories, and this one looks like it’s going to be right up by alley.

You can catch “The Plot Against America” starting March 16. There’s a 100% chance I watch it. Again, as long as it doesn’t start preaching needlessly, then we’re in for a fun time.

It’s an easy formula to follow. Let’s hope it continues to ride the wave of HBO’s wild success over the past few years!