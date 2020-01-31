Tom Brady Posts Cryptic Picture On Instagram Amid Speculation About His Future

Tom Brady set the football world on fire Thursday night with a simple Instagram post.

The six-time Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots posted a photo of himself in the tunnel of a stadium.

It’s hard to see if he’s walking out to the field or walking off of it, which I’m sure isn’t an accident at all. He also left no caption, but his wife Gisele commented with a heart emoji and a kissing face.

You can give it a look below.

Just in case you’re wondering whether or not people noticed the post above from the Patriots star, I can promise you they did.

It currently has nearly 600,000 likes, and it’s dominated talk in the world of football. Adam Schefter said it has nothing to do with Brady’s future.

Read into that as much as you’d like.

Here’s the deal, everyone. Nobody has any concrete proof of what Brady plans to do going forward. He’s going to be a free agent.

He could sign a new deal, he could retire or he could leave. Outside of knowing that, anybody who says they know for sure what Brady will do is lying.

It does look like Brady intends to have some fun with the internet in the coming weeks as he makes a decision.

That much is for sure. He dropped one social media post, and he’s dominated the narrative ever since. The man moves the needle.

Keep checking back for more updates on Brady’s future. It’s without a doubt one of the biggest storylines in all of sports right now.