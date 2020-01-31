Trump Is The Only Choice For Pro-Lifers In 2020

It’s not even a question anymore: Donald Trump is the most pro-life president in history.

President Trump’s historic speech at this year’s March for Life rally cemented his support from pro-lifers.

While there may have been doubt about his pro-life convictions before the 2016 election, President Trump has proven his pro-life commitment over the last three years of his administration. (RELATED: Here’s What Rally-Goers Said About Trump At The March For Life)

In this week’s episode, Lisa Smiley breaks down President Trump’s most significant pro-life wins. She goes back in history to explain the landmark Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion on-demand across America and what would happen if the decision is reversed by the Supreme Court.

Pod & Country is a weekly show produced by the Daily Caller. Host Lisa Smiley seeks to enlighten Americans who want to think deeper about what’s happening in America. She goes beyond the typical headlines to discuss the political and moral ideas driving the day’s biggest stories.

WATCH:

NOW CHECK OUT some of Lisa’s recent videos below:

Pod & Country Episode 1: Should The US Be More Involved In The Hong Kong Protests?

Pod & Country Episode 2: Is Kanye’s Turn To Christianity Good For America?

Pod & Country Episode 3: Ex-Californian Explains Why Texas Is A Better State

Pod & Country Episode 4: Are The Democrats Too Far Left For Obama?

Pod & Country Episode 5: The Democratic Party’s Diversity Problem

Pod & Country Episode 6: Everything You Need To Know About Democrats Overturning Gun Rights In Virginia

Why Asians Should Leave The Democratic Party

Top Reasons To Vote Trump In 2020: According To An Asian Immigrant