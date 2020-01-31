Tyler Herro Says The ‘Top Talent’ In Wisconsin Would ‘Love To Play’ For The Badgers, But Not The ‘System’

Former Kentucky star and current Miami Heat player Tyler Herro thinks Wisconsin won’t get top recruits in the state until the system changes.

Following Kobe King leaving the Badgers, Herro, who infamously decommitted from the Badgers for Kentucky, that the “top talent would love to play for Wisconsin but not in that system.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Herro grew up in Wisconsin in the Milwaukee area. He’s one of several top players from WI that never suited up for the Badgers.

the states top talent would love to play for Wisconsin but not in that system. I think you can agree ? — Tyler Herro (@raf_tyler) January 30, 2020

I find this incredibly difficult to believe. I’ve heard the argument a billion different times. It essentially boils down to elite players don’t want to play in the slower swing system Wisconsin runs.

I’m not saying whether or not that is true. What I will say is that anybody who thinks you can win or get to the NBA as a Badger is a moron.

Bo Ryan took two teams to the Final Four, and was the national title runner-up in 2015. He did that with Sam Dekker (best player in WI at the time) and several other pieces from the state.

There’s no doubt at all that Wisconsin’s system works when we find players dedicated to it. Does having that next level of player help?

Of course. That’s why Dekker and Frank Kaminsky helped push the program to become dominant over a two-year period.

That proves my point! Elite players can 100% thrive playing for the Badgers. Anybody who says they can’t is just not paying attention.

As I always say, count us out all you want, but we won’t stay down for long. That much I can promise you for sure.