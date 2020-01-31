Exhausted? Here Are The Best Affordable Winter 2020 GetAways

The Winter cold creeps up on us all eventually…with cough, cold and flu-season making every day feel like Groundhog Day. Fortunately, there are both domestic and foreign locations to escape to, helping avoid those work days that seem like we leave the house before sunrise, only to get home after dark.

Wipe the cold out of your eyes and start packing your bags (yes, in advance), and start planning your trip to one of these affordable and exciting Winter getaway-destinations abroad as well as in the continental United States. Follow the links for affordable hotel and trip deals:

1. Daytona Beach, Florida

Come for the weather, stay for all the activities, Daytona Beach has something for everyone. Did we mention beaches?

A plethora of sandy escapes, golfing and fishing expeditions are pretty much all around you, making this destination great for sports lovers. This includes the Daytona International Speedway, home of the Daytona 500.

Family excursions happen on the boardwalk with arcades and fairground games, while sunset boat tours coupled water activities bring out a lot of excitement. Try paddle-boarding, parasailing or, if you’d rather stay closer to the surface, rent a boat or a school of jet skis to control your own destiny.

2. Panama City, Panama

You can just hear the song can’t you? While it may cost a bit more to fly there (due to lower demand), after touching down the prices are much more economical, and the city center less overrun with tourists.

Panama City is known as a notoriously safe destination due to military presence surrounding the great canal. Here, you’ll be close to national parks for hiking and bird watching, with plenty of water for next-level scuba diving. A welcome change from city skylines, Panama City comes alive at night with music on every corner, while during the day you can sip coffee or chill at the beach.

3. South Padre Island, Texas

Yes, Texas has islands! White, sandy beaches and a tropical climate, South Padre Island is like taking a trip halfway around the world without leaving the freedom that you think of when you think of Texas.

Swim with the sea turtles and talk to the dolphins when you fly out to South Padre Island, or visit one of the many massive beaches. Some unique tourist destinations include the ‘Largest Outdoor Sandcastle in the USA‘, the South Padre Island Farmer’s Market and of course the Schlitterbahn Beach Water Park, which is guaranteed to please the whole crowd.

4. Bahamas

Flights out to the Bahamas aren’t as expensive as you may think, with plenty of affordable hotel packages for its region. The warm waters and notoriously-friendly hospitality staff make The Bahamas one of the most picturesque and peaceful destinations out there.

The beautiful water means plenty of activities like snorkeling, sailing and windsurfing. As well, most travelers rave about the high-quality dishes that can be found in the capital’s restaurants, the city of Nassau.

On the island of Exuma, the pigs don’t roll around in the mud to cool off, they swim with you in the water. This famous destination can be reached by boat from the main island, or directly by plane, but it will be more costly to get there than Nassau. They know just how valuable these adorable pigs are!

5. Orange Beach, Alabama

The south knows how to do it right! Orange Beach is a true, American getaway. With perhaps the most cost-effective flights on the list, Orange Beach has family fun and beach activities that could make this a repeat winter destination.

It’s not just the go-karts or mini-putt at Adventure Island, there are unique opportunities you might not think of when you hear “Alabama”. Swim with sea turtles and dolphins, hike on the Hugh S. Branyon Backcountry Trail, or, if you come at the right time of year, make it an experience you won’t soon forget by grabbing tickets to a Crimson Tide football game at Bryant-Denny Stadium, capacity 101, 821.

6. Koloa, Hawaii

You’ve heard of Honolulu, but Koloa has a ton to offer to the adventurous traveler. The landscape is also a little different than what comes to mind, showcasing a rich history.

From ziplines to whale & dolphin boat adventures, Koloa is a historic area with rolling scenery from the sugar-plantation era. As mentioned, there’s plenty of adventure inside the Makauwahi Caves, or while exploring the Waimea Canyon. Opaeka’s Falls serve as a picturesque backdrop to send home or share on your feed, on this island of limitless escape.

If you have a great suggestion for a vacation destination or want to share a unique experience, drop a comment or leave us a message through the address below.

