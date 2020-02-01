Antonio Brown Apologizes To Police In Hollywood, Florida

Disgraced NFL free agent Antonio Brown issued an apology to the police in a recent Instagram post.

Brown was recently arrested and charged with burglary with battery, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and a count of criminal mischief after he allegedly attacked a moving truck driver in Hollywood, Florida.

Now, he’s trying to right the ship with an apology to the officers who have had to repeatedly deal with him over the past couple months.

He posted a photo of several officers on Instagram and wrote the following in part:

To everyone who I may have offended or Disrespected at the @hollywoodflpd Of the state of Florida, I would like to sincerely give you all my apology from the top and bottom of my heart, And as a human being and an professional athlete ￼I can honestly say that my emotions truly did cloud my better Judgment, When you all were only there to help me.

You can read his full post below.

Brown can apologize all he wants, and maybe he even sincerely means it. It still shouldn’t make any difference.

This dude needs serious help. He is facing years in prison for his alleged actions, and a simple apology doesn’t change that fact.

If he has any real friends, they need to step in and do what they can to get him help because Brown’s life is spiraling out of control.

You just hope this is his rock bottom, and this arrest and everything that happens next is enough to wake him up.

If not, I fear we’re headed for a tragic conclusion to the Antonio Brown saga.

