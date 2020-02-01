‘Out Of The Political Closet’: Bill Kristol Says He’s A Democrat Now. Twitter Reactions Pull No Punches

Political pundit Bill Kristol tweeted “we are all Democrats now” on Saturday, drawing strong reactions from Trump supporters all over the internet.

“Not presumably forever; not perhaps for a day after Nov. 3, 2020; not on every issue or in every way until then,” Kristol wrote. “But for the time being one has to say: We are all Democrats now.”

Not presumably forever; not perhaps for a day after Nov. 3, 2020; not on every issue or in every way until then. But for the time being one has to say: We are all Democrats now. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) February 1, 2020

Kristol, who served as editor-in-chief of the now-defunct Weekly Standard until it folded in 2018, was likely reacting to the Senate’s 51-49 vote to disallow witnesses in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. Only two Republicans, Utah Sen. Mitt Romney and Maine Sen. Susan Collins, broke ranks to side with Democrats who had hoped to bring former national security advisor John Bolton and others to testify against the president.

Kristol, long a prominent “Never-Trump” figure on the neoconservative right who now helps run The Bulwark, had even considered his own presidential run as late as mid-2018. He threw his support behind the GOP primary challenge of former one-term Illinois Congressman Joe Walsh last year. (RELATED: Devin Nunes Has Some ‘Bad News’ For Tucker After Senate Votes No On Witnesses)

Kristol’s tweet drew plenty of reaction from Trump supporters on Twitter, beginning with former Fox News columnist Todd Starnes, who joked that the Bulwark editor “finally came out of the political closet.”

He finally came out of the political closet. https://t.co/SQpfu7P1Qa — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) February 1, 2020

This is like your most flamboyant friend who attended 200+ Britney Spears concerts before achieving his lifelong dream of becoming a backup dancer for her FINALLY coming out to you as gay… Yeah, buddy… we ALL knew. https://t.co/TFaSZ6JyKV — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) February 1, 2020

Again with this ‘we’ shit — Ron Bassilian (R) (@Ron4California) February 1, 2020

Not even close. I’ve been an independent conservative since before the 2016 election and take plenty of issue with Trump and any uncritical supporters, but am no more sympathetic to the Democratic cause than I was before. This “Democrat by default” mindset is sheer nonsense. https://t.co/bRSnljLhVC — Kimberly Ross (@SouthernKeeks) February 1, 2020

What do you mean “we”, kemosabe? https://t.co/lpkEAgJMiw — Mark Krikorian (@MarkSKrikorian) February 1, 2020

???????????? Just a reminder that – long before Trump – neocons were already planning their migration back to the Democratic Party because they saw the writing on the wall about changes in the GOP & were hopeful about a Hillary presidency – from 2014: https://t.co/yMtafPEMHk https://t.co/0fFAKi3ZK1 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) February 1, 2020

They are leaving your party in droves…and in your delusional head you think you’ve gained people? Holy hell you are in for a rude awakening come November. — Mindy Robinson ???????? (@iheartmindy) February 1, 2020