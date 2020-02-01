EXCLUSIVE: GOP Sen. Mike Braun Says Schiff Gave ‘Most Condescending, Hollywood’ Impeachment Statements He’s Ever Heard

Republican Indiana Sen. Mike Braun ripped lead House impeachment manager Adam Schiff’s statements during the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump in an exclusive interview with the Daily Caller.

Braun told the Caller that the California Democrat’s statements were the “most condescending, Hollywood” statements he’s ever heard. See what else Braun had to say about Schiff and more in this exclusive interview below.

NOW CHECK OUT The Daily Caller’s most popular shows:

Jim Jordan Wants To Hold The Russian Collusion Investigators Accountable

Dan Crenshaw Slams Social Security

Journalist Tells Harrowing Story Of Being Attacked By ANTIFA

Farage Warns World Leaders: 2016 Was Just The Beginning

Sidelined By Transgender Athlete | High School Track Star Speaks Out

Ted Cruz Wants EL CHAPO to Pay for the Border Wall

Dan Crenshaw Reveals His Eye Patch Collection