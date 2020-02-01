EXCLUSIVE: GOP Sen. Mike Braun Says Schiff Gave ‘Most Condescending, Hollywood’ Impeachment Statements He’s Ever Heard

Republican Indiana Sen. Mike Braun ripped lead House impeachment manager Adam Schiff’s statements during the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump in an exclusive interview with the Daily Caller.
Braun told the Caller that the California Democrat’s statements were the “most condescending, Hollywood” statements he’s ever heard. See what else Braun had to say about Schiff and more in this exclusive interview below.
