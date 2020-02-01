Rashida Tlaib Incites Crowd To Boo Hillary Clinton At Bernie Sanders Event

Democratic Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib incited a crowd at a campaign event for Independent Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders to boo Hillary Clinton Friday night.

Tlaib was in Clive, Iowa assisting Sanders’ Democratic presidential campaign as a participant on a panel discussion with Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar and Democratic Washington Rep. Pramila Jayapal, The Hill reported. Tlaib decided to voice her discontent over the former secretary of state who has become increasingly critical of Sanders and his presidential candidacy.

Activist Dionna Langford reminded the crowed that Clinton has continued to snipe at Sanders, recently saying that “nobody likes him.” That comment provoked boos from the audience. Langford attempted to calm the group down by saying, “We’re not gonna boo, we’re not gonna boo. We’re classy here.” (RELATED: Democrats Who Want To Stop Bernie Are Worried That He Could Be There Party’s Trump)

But Tlaib seemingly did not agree as she egged on Sanders’ supporters: “I’ll boo. Boo.”

“You all know I can’t be quiet,” Tlaib added. “The haters will shut up on Monday when we win.”

The congresswoman on Saturday morning tweeted an admission of fault. (RELATED: Rashida Tlaib Retweets Unverified Story That Israelis Killed Palestinian Boy)

“In this instance, I allowed my disappointment with Secretary Clinton’s latest comments about Senator Sanders and his supporters [to] get the best of me. You all, my sisters-in-service on stage, and our movement deserve better.”

“In this instance, I allowed my disappointment with Secretary Clinton’s latest comments about Senator Sanders and his supporters get the best of me. You all, my sisters-in-service on stage, and our movement deserve better. (3/4) — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) February 1, 2020

The Iowa caucuses are scheduled for Monday and officially begin the Democratic primary season. With Biden stumbling and Warren losing support, Sanders has charged to the front of the Democratic presidential nomination pack and is also leading in New Hampshire, the second primary.