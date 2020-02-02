Editorial

Border Patrol Union VP Reveals How Many Democratic Presidential Candidates He Has Met With To Discuss Border Security

Stephanie Hamill Video Columnist
Zero Democratic presidential candidates have reached out to the National Border Patrol Council to learn more about the issues plaguing the southern border, according to the vice president of the union, Art Del Cueto.

This may come as no surprise considering many of the candidates have discussed decriminalizing the act of illegally crossing the border and supporting the idea of free health care for illegal immigrants. (RELATED: Every Dem Says Illegal Immigrants Should Get Health Insurance.)

“I told them, I got an open door. You can come down here I’ll show you the reality of the border,” Del Cueto said.

