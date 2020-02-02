Alleged Al Qaeda Leader Arrested In Arizona, Where He Taught Driving School

A man who the Iraqi government says was the leader of an Al Qaeda cell who took part in the murders of two Iraqi police officers was arrested Thursday in Phoenix, where he reportedly taught driving school.

Federal prosecutors said Friday that authorities arrested Ali Yousif Ahmed Al-Nouri, 42, following an extradition request from Iraq. An Iraqi judge issued a warrant for Ahmed’s arrest on May 12, 2019 on charges that he took part in the premeditated murder of two police officers in Fallujah, Iraq, in 2006.

Prosecutors said that the Iraqis believe Ahmed was a leader of the Al Qaeda cell in Fallujah, a stronghold for the terrorist group, which Osama bin Laden led at the time.

A complaint against Ahmed unsealed Friday says that he led an Al Qaeda group on a mission to kill Iraqi police officers. The group allegedly ambushed and murdered officer Issam Ahmed Hussein on June 1, 2006 and officer Khalid Ibrahim Mohammad on Oct. 3, 2006. (RELATED: Osama Bin Laden’s Son And Heir Is Dead, Officials Say)

Ahmed will be held in federal custody until his extradition hearing, where a judge will review information the Iraqis provided.

It is unclear when Ahmed came to the U.S. He ran A-Plus Driving School in Phoenix, according to The Arizona Republic. Business records show that Ahmed formed the company on June 22, 2016.

