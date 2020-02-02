‘There Is No Deal’: Amy Klobuchar Says Her Campaign Is Not Working With Biden In Iowa

Democratic Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar flatly denied any “deal” with former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign in Iowa’s upcoming caucuses.

Klobuchar, who spoke with Chris Wallace on “Fox News Sunday,” admitted that someone had approached a campaign affiliate but that no agreement had been made.

Wallace began with a brief explanation of the Iowa rules, saying, "Let me ask you, because Iowa and the caucuses have special rules and one of them is if you don't have 15% of the people who show up at an individual precinct caucus, then you don't qualify."

“There has been talk, and I want to find out if it’s true that the Biden campaign has come to your campaign and said let’s make a deal, like the TV show, and if one of us doesn’t have — meet the 15% threshold we will put our candidates in the other one’s camp so that they can get the benefit of that,” Wallace continued. “One, is it true, did they try to make a deal with you to switch votes if somebody falls short, and if so, are you going to accept that?”

Klobuchar’s reply was an emphatic, “No deal.”

Klobuchar went on to explain that someone had been approached about a potential arrangement but that it had not been a staffer — and that person had said no anyway. “In fact they just approached someone who was affiliated with our campaign but not on our staff … to ask them about it,” Klobuchar explained. “He said no. We said no, there is no deal. And I am just focused on our own race here.”