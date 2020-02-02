Demi Lovato Rocks ‘The Star Spangled Banner’ To Kickoff Super Bowl LIV

Demi Lovato gave one hell of a performance Sunday as she kicked off Super Bowl LIV in Miami, Florida, singing “The Star Spangled Banner” to an excited crowd.

The 27-year-old singer’s version was truly one for the books during her performance at the Hard Rock Stadium just before the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers got ready to battle for the title of the best team in the National Football League. (RELATED: Demi Lovato Rushed To The Hospital For Possible Heroin Overdose)

Singing on the world's biggest stage is an honor that many of the greatest performers of our time have held, including the likes of Gladys Knight, Alicia Keys, Billy Joel, and Whitney Houston, just to name a few, per CBSSports.com.

It all comes after the “Sober” hitmaker made headlines when she announced she would be appearing at this year’s big showdown.

“Singing the National Anthem at #SBLIV See you in Miami @NFL,” Lovato posted on Instagram to her millions of followers.

“I’m here in Miami,” she wrote earlier in the week. “Ready for the Super Bowl!! Let’s do this!!”

It all comes after Demi’s incredible performance at the 2020 Grammy Awards where she took the stage for the first time since her apparent overdose to sing her latest song called “Anyone.”

Lovato has called her hit, recorded before her overdose, a “cry for help.” And it is truly heartbreaking.

“At the time when I was recording it, I almost listened back and hear these lyrics as a cry for help,” the “Stone Cold” hitmaker shared with “New Music Daily with Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s Beats 1.” The interview was noted by Teen Vogue.

“And you kind of listen back to it and you kind of think, how did nobody listened to this song and think, ‘Let’s help this girl,’” she added of the song she cut in the summer of 2018, just four days before her apparent overdose.

As previously reported, the pop star had to be hospitalized for two weeks in July 2018 after she nearly died from a drug overdose. She then went straight to a rehab facility. Most recently, reports have surfaced that she is doing extremely well and committed to her sobriety.