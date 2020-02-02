Trump Calls Bernie Sanders ‘A Communist,’ Blasts Other Democrats In Super Bowl Pregame Interview

President Donald Trump called Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders “a communist” and blasted other Democrats in an interview that aired Sunday before Super Bowl LIV.

Speaking with Fox News’ Sean Hannity, Trump was asked to respond to some of the names of Democrats who are seeking their party’s presidential nomination. When asked about Sanders, Trump replied, “Well, I think he’s a communist. I mean you know, look. I think of communism when I think of Bernie. Now you could say socialist, but didn’t he get married in Moscow?”

Hannity reminded the president that Sanders and his wife honeymooned in Moscow. (RELATED: Billionaire Democratic Donor Calls Bernie ‘A Communist’ And ‘A Disaster Zone’)

“I’m not knocking it, but I think of Bernie sort of as a socialist but far beyond a socialist.”

But Trump allowed that Sanders is “true to what he believes,” which is more than the president could say about Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

“You mention now, Elizabeth Warren. She’s not true to it. I call her fairy tale because everything is a fairy tale. That’s how Pocahontas got started. Everything is a fairy tale. This woman can’t tell the truth.”

As for fellow billionaire Michael Bloomberg, who was just cleared to enter the next Democratic presidential debate when the Democratic National Committee changed its rules, Trump dismissed him as diminutive.

“I just think of little. You know, now he wants a box for the debates to stand on. Okay, it’s okay, there’s nothing wrong. You can be short. Why should he get a box to stand on, okay? He wants a box for the debates. Why should he be entitled to that? Really. Does that mean everyone else gets a box?”

Trump also went after the son of former Vice President Joe Biden, Hunter, who has been scrutinized for accepting a lucrative seat on the board of a Ukrainian natural gas company, Burisma, while his father was then-President Barack Obama’s point man in that country. Hunter has said his only regret for fulfilling that role is that people believe “ridiculous conspiracy theories.”(RELATED: Trump Lawyer Pamela Bondi Delivers Indictment Of Joe And Hunter Biden’s Role In Ukraine)

“Where’s Hunter?” Trump asked.

“He made millions of dollars, he went from having no job, no income. He had nothing. As you know, he had a very sad experience in the military. He had nothing. To making millions and millions of dollars a year. Not just from Ukraine, but from China and from other countries. How can you do this? This is crooked as hell. What they did is very dishonest.”