Mahomes, Chiefs Defeat 49ers In Classic Super Bowl

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 Sunday in Super Bowl 54.

The Chiefs won the Super Bowl thanks to superb play from quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the 24-year-old superstar whose career is just getting started. (RELATED: SMOKE BREAK: David Hookstead’s Perfect Super Bowl Party)

The game looked like it might be a blowout early after San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo threw an interception, but the 49ers were able to recover and tie the game going into the break. (RELATED: SILENCE OF THE RAMS: Belichick, Brady Win Sixth Super Bowl)

INTERCEPTION. Breeland takes it back for the @Chiefs! #ChiefsKingdom ????: #SBLIV on FOX

????: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app pic.twitter.com/HMA5XXYWO7 — NFL (@NFL) February 3, 2020

The 49ers took a 20-10 lead going into the fourth quarter, but three Mahomes-led touchdown drives gave the Chiefs their first Super Bowl in 50 years. It was not Mahomes’ best career game, but it was one of his most impressive.

THE @CHIEFS TAKE THE LEAD! Back-to-back scores put Kansas City on top! #ChiefsKingdom ????: #SBLIV on FOX

????: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app pic.twitter.com/fMDm3iaqAS — NFL (@NFL) February 3, 2020

The Chiefs got off to a bit of a slow start this year due to injuries, but there is no doubt they were the best team in the league by the time the season ended. Congrats to both teams on great seasons and congrats to the Chiefs and their fans on a long-awaited and much deserved title.

Football season will be back again soon enough! In the meantime, enjoy the offseason everybody. It was a heck of a year.