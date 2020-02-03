2 Dead, 1 Injured In Texas A&M-Commerce School Shooting

Two people were killed and a third injured at Texas A&M-Commerce University on Monday during a shooting at a residence hall, according to authorities and the school.

The public college in Commerce, Texas advised students and staff members to remain sheltered in place amid the investigation into the gunshot victims, according to its website. The shooting took place at Pride Rock Residence Hall, the college added.

“UPD [University Police Department] has stationed officers throughout the campus, including all key gathering points, for the safety of the campus community,” Texas A&M-Commerce wrote.

The university also cancelled classes for the remainder of Monday. The surviving shooting victim was taken to the hospital, UPD said according to ABC15. The person’s status is not known.

There have been 2 confirmed deaths. The third victim has been taken to the hospital for treatment. UPD has stationed officers throughout campus, including all key gathering points, for the safety of the campus community. We will continue to share updates as they are available. — A&M-Commerce (@tamuc) February 3, 2020

It is not known who the gunshot victims are or the status of the shooter. Texas A&M-Commerce is the third largest institution in the Texas A&M school system.