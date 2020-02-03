Andy Reid Says He Spent The Night With His ‘Trophy Wife’ After Winning The Super Bowl

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid dropped an epic line about what he did after beating the 49ers in the Super Bowl.

According to Adam Schefter, Reid told the media Monday morning after the game, "I didn't spend the night with the trophy. I spent it with my trophy wife."

This is such a laugh-out-loud funny line. Andy Reid might be the biggest goofball in all of football, and now he has a Super Bowl ring.

Why am I not surprised this is what he told the media? The dude just has such a good heart.

You also know he spent all morning getting ready to drop that line. He’d spent all night thinking about it, he knew it was coming, he practiced his delivery and then hit the media with this morning.

While I haven’t seen a video of it, I’m sure it rolled right off of the tongue.

Reid is living his best life. He’s a Super Bowl champion, and he got to spend the night with his wife. What more could a simple man like him ever ask for?

I can’t wait to see what kind of energy Reid carries into the offseason. It seems like we’re going to be in for a very fun time.