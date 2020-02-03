Antonio Brown Says He Owes ‘The Whole NFL An Apology’

Antonio Brown is doing everything he can to rehab his image.

The disgraced NFL receiver, who is facing multiple criminal charges after an alleged altercation with a moving truck driver, already apologized to the police. Now, he says he needs to apologize to the entire NFL.

“I think I owe the whole NFL an apology and my past behavior. I think I could have done a lot of things better,” Brown told ESPN’s Josina Anderson. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the full interview below.

As far as I’m concerned, that entire interview is nothing more than a coordinated effort from a PR team and crocodile tears.

He needs to apologize to the NFL? No, he needs to go get himself some serious help. That’s what Antonio Brown needs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @ab on Jan 30, 2020 at 6:46pm PST

Playing in the NFL should be the last thing he’s concerned with. He’s facing years behind bars for his alleged actions.

This dude needs to focus on saving his life before the story of Antonio Brown meets a tragic end.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @ab on Jan 29, 2020 at 7:11am PST

He can give all the interviews he wants. It makes no difference to me at all. He has no business being anywhere near the NFL, and Roger Goodell should make sure he never plays again.

His behavior is a stain on the great game of football. The NFL is a privilege, and he’s lost his.