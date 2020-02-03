Baker Mayfield Says He Needs To Stop ‘Worrying About The Outside Stuff’

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield wants to block out the outside noise.

Mayfield and the Browns entered the 2019 season with incredibly high expectations. They didn’t meet them at all and flamed out. Now, the man under center wants to make some changes.

"It comes back on … doing my job the best I can, not worrying about the outside stuff, not replying to you. Just doing my job and doing what really matters being a quarterback," Mayfield told Rex Ryan during a recent ESPN appearance.

Mayfield and Ryan had previously traded shots at each other. You can watch the full conversation below.

I’ll believe it when I see it. Mayfield can talk all he wants about maturing. Until he actually does it, I’m not buying it at all.

The man just craves attention. He can’t rise above any situation. He always has to get involved. It’s painful to watch at times.

The dude is the face of an NFL franchise, and he’s feuding with the whole world. It makes no sense.

If Mayfield can just focus on football, then the Browns might actually be good. It’s not that he’s not talented enough to win.

It’s that he gives off the perception that he’s not focused and has to get into the mud at every available opportunity.

That’s not a great look for a starting quarterback in the NFL.

We’ll see what he does in 2020. Maybe I’m wrong, but I’m just not buying it because he says he’s going to change.