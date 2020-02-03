Beyonce And Jay-Z Draw Criticism For Sitting Out National Anthem At The Super Bowl

Superstar couple Beyonce and Jay Z dropped in on Sunday’s Super Bowl, but drew criticism when they chose to remain seated when the crowd stood for the national anthem.

When singer Demi Lovato took the mic, Beyonce and Jay Z stayed seated along with their daughter Blue Ivy — and critics quickly took to Twitter to voice their disappointment. (RELATED: Beyoncé Fans Blame Singer For Beto O’Rourke Loss To Ted Cruz)

Apparently Demi Lovato’s “The Star-Spangled Banner” performance didn’t bring everyone to their feet. https://t.co/pGENVsKVVV — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) February 3, 2020

I don’t give a damn whether Beyonce and Jay Z agree with the current administration. They should stand up for the men and women who are fighting each and every day for their ability to rake in millions from the American people. Absolutely pathetic! https://t.co/EzcMQOhs62 — Kyle Morris (@RealKyleMorris) February 3, 2020

Beyoncé & Jay-Z (former crack dealer)sit for the national anthem because apparently the United States of America has oppressed them with millions upon millions of dollars & fans. Sounds rough. Maybe they should try another country that allows them a little more freedom & success? — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) February 3, 2020

BREAKING: Is anyone shocked that Beyonce and JayZ sat during the National Anthem? Ungrateful people live unhappy and ungrateful lives…. You live in the greatest Country in the world! Your success is proof! Get off your butt and STAND FOR THE ANTHEM! RT! #SBLIV — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) February 3, 2020

Disappointing that Beyonce and Jay-Z Didn’t stand for the #NationalAnthem at the #SuperBowl despite #NFL partnership. — Dan K. Eberhart (@DanKEberhart) February 3, 2020

Both Beyonce and Jay Z have previous ties to the Super Bowl — Beyonce headlined the halftime shows in 2013 and 2016, and Jay Z reportedly turned down a deal to perform because he said the NFL had asked him to bring other high profile guests to perform as well.

Jay Z also took some heat for comments he made in defense of his own company’s partnership with the NFL amid the national anthem protests started by former 49er Colin Kaepernick. “I think we’ve moved past kneeling. I think it’s time for action,” he said.

Kaepernick appeared to mock Jay Z in his Instagram story, questioning his motives for sitting out the anthem.

Anthem-singer Lovato, whose comeback from a near-fatal drug overdose had kept her in the headlines, drew high praise for her rendition of the “Star-Spangled Banner.”