Brad Pitt, Rebel Wilson Make Royal Family Jokes During BAFTAs While Kate Middleton, Prince William Sit In Audience

Actors Brad Pitt and Rebel Wilson poked fun at the royal family controversy during their speeches at the British Academy Film Awards on Sunday.

Kate Middleton and Prince William seemingly pushed through the awkward moments, according to a report published by Page Six.

Pitt wasn’t able to accept his award for Best Supporting Actor because he had “family obligations,” but co-star Margot Robbie read his speech, which included a dig at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to step back from their royal roles.

“He says that he is gonna name this Harry — because he is really excited about bringing it back to the States with him,” Robbie read on behalf of Pitt.

The camera then reportedly panned to show Middleton and Prince William in the audience who seemingly laughed through the moment.

Meanwhile, Wilson also referenced the royal family while announcing the winner for Best Director. (RELATED: Prince Harry Reportedly Arrives In Canada Following Departure From Royal Roles With Meghan Markle)

“It is really great to be here at the Royal Andrew… uh, Royal Harry, no, at this Royal Palace place,” Wilson quipped.

The camera reportedly panned again to the Royal couple.

This just comes with the job. Middleton and Prince William most likely went into the evening knowing they were going to be the butt of a couple jokes. Prince Harry leaving the royal family was international news.

Still had to have been super uncomfortable.