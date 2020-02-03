Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk Spotted Together After BAFTAs

Actor Bradley Cooper and model Irina Shayk were photographed together after the British Academy Film Awards on Sunday night.

Cooper was in attendance of the British Vogue and Tiffany & Co. Fashion and Film Party, which was co-hosted by Shayk, according to a report published by Page Six.

British Vogue shared a photo of Cooper alongside Shayk and editor Edward Enninful. Of course the photo sparked speculation regarding Shayk and Cooper’s relationship status.

Cooper and Shayk split over the summer amid rumors the “A Star Is Born” actor was involved in a relationship with co-star Lady GaGa. The split was shocking considering the couple had been together for four years and share a three-year-old daughter Lea.

Despite the moment, Shayk shut down the idea that the two would be getting back together anytime soon in the March issue of British Vogue. (RELATED: Irina Shayk Says She’s Finding ‘New Ground’ After Life With Bradley Cooper)

“Two great people don’t have to make a good couple,” she said. “I think we’ve been very lucky to experience what we had with each other. Life without B is new ground.”

I’m starting to wish the two had never split up in the first place. It seems like it’d be better for everyone if they were together, but it seems like they don’t want that anymore. Looking as good as they did together Sunday night doesn’t help the relationship rumors, though.