‘Sometimes I Just Cannot Believe This S**t’: Cardi B Reacts To Shakira Performing Her Song During Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show

Rapper Cardi B was blown away by Shakira performing one of her hit songs Sunday night during the Super Bowl halftime show.

Shakira performed Cardi B’s single “I Like It” during her iconic halftime show. Cardi claimed she knew Shakira was going to include her song and that it was “crazy” to her during an Instagram live story.

Cardi B speaking about Shakira performing “I Like It” during the Super Bowl ✨ pic.twitter.com/BC4BcKhZf3 — Vanessa (@AyeFenty0) February 3, 2020

“I already knew that Shakira was going to perform ‘I Like It,'” she said. “For me to even know that she was going to perform ‘I Like It,’ I just be like, ‘Yo, that s**t is crazy.’ Do they even understand [that] I grew up listening to these people? Sometimes I just cannot believe this s**t. This is crazy.” (RELATED: Jennifer Lopez, Shakira Perform In Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show)

“I really grew up listening to these people and just seeing them in person, performing,” Cardi added. “That s**t is beyond, like, a blessing. It’s just, like, wow. Life is f**king crazy. I would never think this would be my destiny in life. And I’m so thankful and I’m so grateful.”

I don’t blame Cardi for being excited about this. Shakira was an idol for a long time and she really changed the industry for Latina artists. To have someone you looked up to perform a song that you produced is really crazy.

The halftime show was phenomenal.