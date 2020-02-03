Chiefs Beating The 49ers In The Super Bowl Averages More Than 100 Million Viewers On Fox

The TV ratings are in for the Super Bowl, and the numbers were huge Sunday night when the Chiefs beat the 49ers.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the game averaged 99.9 million viewers on the main Fox broadcast. The viewing on the Spanish simulcast bumped the early numbers up to an average of 102 million people.

It’s the first time the game has gotten a ratings increase in five years, according to the same report. You can expect the final numbers to edge up as more data rolls in. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kansas City Chiefs (@chiefs) on Feb 3, 2020 at 9:19am PST

If the Super Bowl averaging more than 100 million viewers isn’t a win for America, then I don’t know what is.

The league put up monster TV ratings all season, and the Chiefs winning the Super Bowl over the 49ers as an average of 102 million people watched is just the cherry on top.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kansas City Chiefs (@chiefs) on Feb 2, 2020 at 7:57pm PST

At this point, anybody who says the NFL isn’t king and back on top is either a liar or an idiot. The numbers speak for themselves.

As a fan of the sport, we should all be happy to see football just crushing it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kansas City Chiefs (@chiefs) on Feb 2, 2020 at 7:12pm PST

It’s also not hard to see why the game last night was so popular. Both teams are led by young star quarterbacks, Kyle Shanahan is one of the fast rising coaches in the game and Andy Reid is a legend.

It had all the makings necessary to be a gigantic hit, and that’s exactly how it went down.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kansas City Chiefs (@chiefs) on Feb 2, 2020 at 6:53pm PST

Props to the Chiefs for taking home the Lombardi Trophy, and props to all the loyal NFL fans who tuned in.