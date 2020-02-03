CNN’s Jake Tapper Mocks Biden’s Low Turnout At Iowa Caucus Site

CNN’s Jake Tapper mocked Joe Biden’s poor showing at a caucus site in Iowa on Monday, where the former vice president came in sixth among Democratic presidential candidates.

Tapper was surveying caucus-goers at a Des Moines precinct where candidates needed support from at least 56 people to have their vote total contribute to the overall Iowa caucus tally.

“This does not look like 56 people,” Tapper said as he approached Biden’s group of supporters.

“You look like lovely, wonderful people,” Tapper continued, “but it doesn’t look like you made the viability threshold.” (RELATED: Here’s Why Joe Biden Is Floundering In Iowa, According To His Supporters)

“Not yet,” a Biden supporter told Tapper.

“Not … ” Tapper began.

“There’s time,” someone said.

“There’s time?” Tapper deadpanned. “This year?”

“I’m not trying to be funny,” the newsman said.

WATCH:

Biden amassed only 22 voters in the first round of the caucus count, putting him in sixth place at the precinct.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders has led recent polls out of Iowa, while Biden has led in most national polls.

