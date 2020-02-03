CNN’s Brian Stelter Crowned Winner Of Twitter ‘Liberal Hack’ Tournament

CNN’s Brian Stelter was crowned the winner Monday of a ‘Liberal Hack’ Tournament’ that went viral from a popular Twitter account.

The tournament’s contenders were formally announced on Jan. 23 from the twitter account called ‘Comfortably Smug,’ run by Shashank Tripathi. It consisted of a March Madness-style bracket that pinned 64 liberal commentators from outlets like from MSNBC, Washington Post, and CNN against each other. In the final round, Stelter defeated Washington Post opinion writer Jennifer Rubin with 57.5 percent of the vote. The final contenders, referred to as the “Fake Four,” were Brian Stelter, Jennifer Rubin, Jim Acosta, and Rachel Maddow. (RELATED: CNN Correspondents Lead In Twitter Sensation’s ‘Liberal Hack’ Tournament)

VOTING BEGINS NOW FOR THE CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH OF THE FIRST ANNUAL SMUG INDUSTRIES LIBERAL HACK TOURNAMENT (1) @brianstelter vs (2) @JRubinBlogger — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) February 3, 2020

Comfortably Smug has not commented on the final results as his account was temporarily suspended Monday morning for violating Twitter’s rules on “abuse and harassment” after tweeting “Where’s Hunter, Fat???”

Editor’s note: This piece has been updated to include the name of the person behind the “Comfortably Smug” Twitter account as it is already public knowledge.